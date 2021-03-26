mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Serpentwithfeet Delivers On His Long-Awaited Sophomore Album "DEACON"

Joshua Robinson
March 26, 2021 15:38
73 Views
00
0
CoverCover

DEACON
Serpentwithfeet

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Serpentwithfeet's versatile sophomore album "DEACON" has finally arrived.


One of the most innovative and genre-defiant artists currently out, serpentwithfeet has finally returned with his long-awaited and highly-anticipated follow-up to his stellar debut soil. Three years later, the Los Angeles-based artist has unleashed his sophomore album DEACON, which features the previously heard "Same Size Shoe" and "Fellowship." Similar to soilDEACON features 11 tracks, but apart from that, serpentwithfeet's latest album finds the artist in a completely different creative place.

Trading in the fantastical and Shakespearian songwriting of soil for a more straightforward style of expression, DEACON expertly displays serpent's growth as an artist since his 2018 debut. The sonic variation is one of the album's most impressive aspects upon first listen, as the production transitions from the spacy and dreamy soundscapes that the Los Angeles-based artist is known for to contemporary Hip-Hop beats, traditional church-style production, and hints of flavors from music around the globe.

DEACON arrives on Secretly Canadian, and it features songwriting and production contributions from NAO, Lil Silva, Sampha, Batu, Justus West, Brandon Juhans, and production duo Take A Daytrip. With a runtime of right under 30 minutes, serpentwithfeet's sophomore outing practically begs for back-to-back listens, so stream the new eleven-track album below.

Tracklist:

1. Hyacinth
2. Same Size Shoe
3. Malik
4. Amir
5. Dawn
6. Sailors' Superstition
7. Heart Storm (with NAO)
8. Wood Boy
9. Derrick's Beard
10. Old & Fine
11. Fellowship

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Serpentwithfeet Delivers On His Long-Awaited Sophomore Album "DEACON"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject