Serge Ibaka has always been one of the most solid centers in the entire NBA and he is a player that you can depend on in the paint. The Toronto Raptors know all about that as he was instrumental in the team's huge win against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals just two years ago. As a result of Ibaka's success, he was highly sought after in free agency, and in the end, he decided to reunite with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles, on the Clippers.

Unfortunately, Ibaka's first playoffs with the team has been disappointing due to numerous injuries. In fact, Ibaka has missed the last few games with back problems, and today, he received surgery to correct the issue. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, this surgery now means Ibaka is done for the rest of the season.

This is certainly bad news for the Clippers who are currently down 2-0 to the Utah Jazz in the second round of the playoffs. The Clippers need all hands on deck right now and Ibaka's absence will definitely make it harder to come back in the series.

Stay tuned for more news from around the NBA as we will be sure to keep you informed and up to date.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images