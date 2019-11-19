A ball boy is suffering from major regret after learning that a tennis racket he once owned is about to fetch big bucks at auction. Justin Arrington-Holmes was a ball boy during the 2018 U.S. Open final match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. During the match, a frustrated Serena threw her racket onto the court with enough force to break it. Later, Justin asked the world-renowned tennis champion if he could keep her dented racket, and she told him she didn't mind.



Julian Finney/Getty Images

While many would have either held onto the item and kept it in pristine condition or sold it for a nice chunk of change, it seems as if Justin placed it away. According to Newser, Justin was doing a bit of Spring cleaning and over the Summer he sold it to a collectibles store in New York City for $500. An employee of the unnamed shop knew its value and soon resold it.

Now the racket will be sold via Goldin Auctions and it projected to fetch around $10K, although the auction house's owner, Ken Goldin, reportedly told the New York Times that it could go for upwards of $50K. "I wish I'd had someone help me with the process," Justin said after learning that he undersold himself. The ball boy reportedly told the Times that he hopes that the seller will donate some of the money to a charity, adding "I just hope they are looking out for the greater good."