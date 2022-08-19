Serena Williams is gearing up to retire soon, but that does not mean she will be giving up her endorsements. Serena is still one of the most marketable athletes out there right now, and Nike understands that better than anyone. In fact, Serena and Nike will be dropping a brand-new Air Force 1 Low collaboration next week, and as you can see below, it looks quite luxurious.

Right off the bat, we are met with an amazing purple upper that is covered in textured floral patterns. From there, the shoe has a gold zipper on the top, while Serena's signature also gets the gold treatment on the back heel. The Nike swoosh is quite different from what most people would be used to, but that's certainly not a bad thing. Overall, it's a very cool collab that fans are definitely going to enjoy.

If you are interested in copping this Serena x Nike sneaker, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, August 25th for a price of $140 USD. Let us know what you think of this gorgeous shoe, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

