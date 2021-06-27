Serena Williams is already a four-time Olympic gold medalist. However, the super athlete, businesswoman, and mother has decided to opt-out of the global competition this year. The Tokyo Olympics were initially set for 2020, but the pandemic forced things to be pushed back until 2021. Williams is currently looking to secure her 8th Wimbledon trophy. She will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus Tuesday. While at Wimbledon, Williams revealed that she would not be traveling to Tokyo. However, her reasons remain unclear.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list, not that I'm aware of," she said. "If so, then I shouldn't be on it," she added. The icon continued on to state, "there's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don't really want to. I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry."

Although she doesn't seem impressed with the global competition, she did reveal that she did at least once love it. "I have not thought about it. In the past [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me. I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it," Williams concluded. Naomi Osaka, who famously withdrew from Wimbledon, will compete in the Olympics this year.