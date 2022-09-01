Serena Williams is currently playing the last tournament of her career. Serena made it clear that she would no longer be playing tennis following the US Open. At her age, Serena understands that she is no longer in her prime and that there are other priorities in her life that she would rather attend to over tennis.

With that being said, Williams is thriving in her last shot at glory. Last night, Williams took on the second-ranked player in the world, an Estonian by the name of Anett Kontaveit. Williams was able to win the match in three sets, and in the final frame, she was able to win convincingly, which had the entire sports world talking about her performance.

Williams is one of the most beloved athletes of her generation, and she was getting a lot of love from other high-level athletes throughout the evening. For instance, Tiger Woods was in attendance and he offered his own signature celebration once Serena won the match.

On top of that, LeBron was watching the match at home and it led to an Instagram story post where James said "[GOAT] Talk!! Keep going!!!"

Serena has a real shot at going far in this tournament, but it is not going to be easy. In order to take the crown, Serena must win seven matches. So far, she has won two, but it's going to take a lot more to make it out victorious.