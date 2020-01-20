#MEGXIT is one of the biggest international stories at the moment. Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, formally announced their plans to take a step back from the royal family. They wish to establish some financial independence by renouncing royal titles and state funding. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," the couple wrote in an Instagram post. People across the world clutched their pearls and pointed fingers upon hearing this news, trying to figure out why the Harry & Meg would break from precedent and disrespect the Queen in this manner.

Given this a huge trending topic and any post related to #MEGXIT can attract clicks (yes, I see the irony in this), a reporter tried to get Serena Williams to comment on it. “Your good friend, Meghan Markle, who attended your last 2 slams, and Harry, have taken a move, a stance that many people think is extraordinary and historic," the reporter said. "What are your feelings about that? Have you spoken to her?”

Considering this topic has no connection to Williams' profession, she declined to share her thoughts on it during an Australian Open press conference. “Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that,” Williams replied. “But good try. You tried. You did good.” Props to Williams for avoiding that bait.