Serena Williams will forever be a legendary figure in the sports world thanks to her contributions to tennis. During her storied career, Williams has picked up 23 major titles and is trailing only Margaret Court for first place on the all-time list. The last couple of years have been a struggle for Williams as she has made four finals but hasn't been able to claim the victory. Her latest Finals appearance was at this year's US Open although she eventually lost to the 19-year-old Canadian phenom Bianca Andreescu.

Following her US Open loss, Williams is spending some time on vacation, away from the court. The tennis legend has been sure to update her fans on her trip and today she graced her followers with a swimsuit photo by the beach. As you can from the post below, Williams has her back to the camera and is flaunting her curves while wearing a white one-piece bathing suit.

Williams has never been one to shy away from showing off her curves and over the years, has done quite a bit of modeling. It's clear Williams works hard to stay in shape and it's why she's so great at her sport.

Hopefully, next year she can get over the hump and win her long-awaited 24th major title.