Serena Williams is back with yet another backside beach photo, this time posing on a yacht in what is presumed to be Miami. The professional tennis player was in The Sunshine State for a pop-up of her clothing brand at Faena Bazaar in the city and after she did her business errands she seemingly got a yacht for some much needed R&R.



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

In the post below, you can see the 23 major singles winner posing in a two-piece bikini and flaunting her long hair and fit physique for the ocean. "I ain’t got Yacht type," she captioned the image, pulling in all kinds of positive responses from famous friends.

Serena spoke of her self-titled designs while at Faena Bazaar and explained how she didn't want to wait for the right clothes for her body, instead she just created them.

“I always felt like there was nothing out there for me and for my hips and my waist or my butt and my chest and I can go on and on,” she said. “I’m not going to wait for someone to make something for me. I’m going to make something that not only fits me, but fits other people too.”