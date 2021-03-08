Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for an extensive interview with Oprah Winfrey last night and there were plenty of bombshell revelations to come from it all. One of those revelations involved their son Archie. According to Markle, someone in the Royal Family told her that Archie would not get certain security privileges if he was of a certain complexion. Markle even stated that Archie wouldn't even receive a title within the family due to the fact that he is of mixed race.

This is something that shocked many throughout the world, and today, Markle has been receiving support from millions of people, her best friends included. One of those friends is Tennis superstar Serena Williams, who took to Twitter with a message for Markle, noting that she understands her struggle and that she hopes people learn from and change their bigotry.

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life—and leads by example— with empathy and compassion. She teaches me everyday what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced" Williams wrote in her post. "I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. the mental health and consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal. "I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law."

The situation between Harry, Markle, and the Royal Family has certainly been eye-opening for many people although, considering the Royal Family's history, it shouldn't be surprising. Hopefully, Markle and her husband are able to find peace during this difficult time.

Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images