Serena Williams is one of the best tennis players to ever do it and this week, she is competing in the French Open at Roland Garros. Last year, Williams caught some flack for her all-black catsuit which was worn as a way to offer herself compression as she had been suffering from blood clots. While many thought her outfit was stylish, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli thought it was disrespectful and banned the piece of clothing. At the time, the decision was seen as sexist with many coming to the defense of Williams.

Williams hasn't given in to the fashion police though as she showed up to the French Open on Monday in a newly designed suit from Off-White creator Virgil Abloh. Words like “Mother,” “Champion,” “Queen,” and “Goddess” are all written out in French, with the overall colors being black and white.

The tennis star won her first round match in three sets against Vitalia Diatchenko and after the match, she spoke to Tennis Channel about her new fit.

“Virgil Abloh designed it and so I was really excited because he’s the hottest designer right now and he’s amazing,” she said. “It’s the second time we’ve worked together. And it has words on it in French. It talks about me being a mom and me being a queen, as all women are. A champion. It’s positive reinforcement for me, and I kind of love that.”