Serena Williams is one of the most famous athletes in the entire world, and as it stands, she currently has a deal with Nike. This deal has allowed her to explore various different opportunities within the sneaker world, and now, she is designing her very own shoe. The Nike Air Force 1 Serena is dropping in just a couple of weeks from now, and the official images are finally here.

As you can see down below, this shoe will be coming in a classy "Summit White," all while a gold zipper replaces the laces. From there, the swoosh part is just a series of outlines, that provide a luscious feel to the sneaker. If you are interested in the Nike Air Force 1 Low and want something a bit new to add to your collection, then this sneaker could certainly be for you.

If you are looking to cop this shoe, you will be able to grab yourself a pair as of Friday, February 18th for a price of $130 USD on the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

