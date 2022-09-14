Serena Williams recently retired from tennis after a loss at the US Open. Going into the tournament, everyone knew that this was going to be Serena's last dance. With motherhood and a whole list of other endeavors on her plate, it was becoming increasingly clear that Serena wanted to pursue things that didn't involve tennis.

With that being said, Williams is leaving a return to tennis on the table right now. While speaking to Good Morning America, Williams talked about Tom Brady's recent move to come out of retirement and how it's something she is definitely paying attention to.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

"I've just been saying that I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend. You know?" Serena said. "I do know that I love the sport so much. I love the game. I love everything about it. It's just been such a light in my life that I definitely want to keep some sort, something involved in there. [...] I feel like tennis has given me so much, and I feel like there's no way I don't want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future. I don't know what that involvement is yet."

Fans would love to see Serena's return to the court, although perhaps Serena will take on more of a coaching role in the future. She could also be a great analyst, as tennis broadcasts are always looking for legends to lend their expertise.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Serena's post-playing career.