Serena Williams has already solidified herself as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but her recent moments on the tennis court have taken her to another stratosphere of greatness. After winning second-round matches at the US Open on Tuesday, the 23 time Grand Slam champion went on to join her sister Venus to take on Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the women’s doubles match on Wednesday.

Although the Williams sisters' were defeated in the match, it was still a groundbreaking moment for their career as it was the first time a first-round doubles match was held at Arthur Ashe Stadium. On Friday, Serena went on to play against Ajla TomljanoviÄ for the second time, ultimately losing to the Australian athlete.

Serena Williams on Day 3 of the 2022 US Open- Al Bello/Getty Images

In a post game interview, the mom of one got teary as she thanked her family and fans for their support in her nearly 30 year career. "It's been a fun ride. It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on in my life," she shared. Serena went on to thank her sister and lifelong tennis partner, Venus Williams, sharing, "I wouldn't be Serena if it wasn't Venus. So thank you, Venus."

The star, who's ending her three decade long career with seven Australian Open victories and seven Wimbledon titles, also thanked her parents for their sacrifice and support. "Hi daddy, I know you're watching! Hi mom." Serena's father, Richard Williams for the inspiration behind the Oscar winning film, King Richard, starring Will Smith. Her mom, Oracene Price, went viral during her daughter's farewell tour for being the entertainment fans didn't know they needed.

Job well done, Serena.