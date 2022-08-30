Serena Williams is truly one of a kind. The 23-time Grand Slam winner added another win under her belt on Monday after defeating Danka KoviniÄ of Montenegro in the first round of the U.S. Open, advancing to round two. After celebrating her big win, Serena stopped to chat with CBS News host Gayle King about her historic return to the tennis court. Before the star could speak, Gayle showered her with praise, adding that she reminds her of the hit Beyoncé track, "Alien Superstar."

Gayle gushed, "Serena, you're like that Beyoncé song, 'I'm one of one, I'm the only one. Don't even try to compete with me!'" Williams was all smiles as she ended what is likely her final event ever with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kovinic. The tennis star told Gayle, "The crowd was crazy,It really helped pull me through. I was really pumped. I was like, 'Yes, I got this.'"

On her decision to retire from the sport she dedicated 27-years of her life to, Serena said, "It was a very hard decision because when you love something so much and you're passionate about something, it's always hard to walk away. Sometimes, I think it's harder to walk away than not. That's been the case for me. I've been trying to decide for a little while what to do. It keeps you fit. That's a bonus. I was just like, 'Alright, I think now's the time.' I have a family. There's other chapters in life. I call it evolution."

In an essay for Vogue, Williams shared that she will officially retire from professional tennis once the U.S. Open tournament is over. Check out Gatorade's latest ad honoring Serena, narrated by Beyoncé herself.

