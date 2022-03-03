The Williams sisters have been sports icons for decades, the majority of their lives even, and while their business efforts are usually separate, The New York Times recently confused the two women. This week, it was shared that Serena Williams's venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, raised $111 million dollars, and according to Reuters, the "company has invested in fintechs Propel, Cointracker and edtech Masterclass."

The New York Times penned an article about the revelation, but instead of using a photo of Serena, they included an image of Venus Williams. It didn't go unnoticed by the younger Williams sister.



Julian Finney / Staff / Getty Images

“No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough,” Serena tweeted earlier today (March 2). “This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes.”

The New York Times Business Twitter account offered an explanation.

"This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper," they wrote. It didn't keep the publication from receiving the wrath of Williams's supporters. Check it out below.

