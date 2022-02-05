Serayah Returns With Slow-Burning R&B Jam "P.O.V."

She's returned with her first single of 2022 and Serayah has not missed a beat. The multihyphenate entertainer is a familiar face thanks to her stellar appearance on Empire, but the singer has been also staking her claim as an artist for some time. She has previously shared tracks like “Miss You” featuring Black Youngsta, “Driving Me” featuring Jazze Pha, “4 Pages,” “Mr. Lover,” and more, and on Friday (February 4), she burst back onto the scene with "P.O.V."

The OG Parker-produced, slow-burning R&B track also has a special moment toward the end when Queen poetically delivers spoken word. “Music has always been one of my first loves, and I’m so excited to share with everyone the body of work that I’ve been working on. It’s about time,” said Serayah.

There is much more on the horizon for the BMF actress and we'll keep you updated on news related to her forthcoming releases. Stream "P.O.V." and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

What's more important

The money or the pain

The message or the name

The blessing or the blame

What is the focus