mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Serayah Returns With Slow-Burning R&B Jam "P.O.V."

Erika Marie
February 05, 2022 00:15
101 Views
10
0
SerayahSerayah
Serayah

P.O.V.
Serayah
Produced by OG Parker

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The OG Parker-produced track also arrives with an element of spoken work by Queen.


She's returned with her first single of 2022 and Serayah has not missed a beat. The multihyphenate entertainer is a familiar face thanks to her stellar appearance on Empire, but the singer has been also staking her claim as an artist for some time. She has previously shared tracks like “Miss You” featuring Black Youngsta, “Driving Me” featuring Jazze Pha, “4 Pages,” “Mr. Lover,” and more, and on Friday (February 4), she burst back onto the scene with "P.O.V."

The OG Parker-produced, slow-burning R&B track also has a special moment toward the end when Queen poetically delivers spoken word. “Music has always been one of my first loves, and I’m so excited to share with everyone the body of work that I’ve been working on. It’s about time,” said Serayah.

There is much more on the horizon for the BMF actress and we'll keep you updated on news related to her forthcoming releases. Stream "P.O.V." and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

What's more important
The money or the pain
The message or the name
The blessing or the blame
What is the focus

Serayah OG Parker
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Serayah Returns With Slow-Burning R&B Jam "P.O.V."
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject