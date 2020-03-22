The Senator of Kentucky reportedly has the coronavirus. Rand Paul’s office announced Sunday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first senator and the third known member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet via Paul’s account, the Kentucky senator’s office said that after being tested out of “an abundance of caution” in light of his extensive travel and events, he is feeling "fine" and asymptomatic while being in quarantine.

Sarah Silbiger/ Getty Images

Paul’s office added that the Kentucky senator was unaware of being in direct contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19. He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends. See his tweets (below).

Paul was the only senator to vote against the first round of an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus bill last month. He’s also one of only eight senators who voted against paid sick leave in a stimulus package that was approved with a 90-8 vote last week. Paul is also a licensed medical professional in Kentucky.

The report comes just days after two House members, Reps. Ben McAdams (D-UT) and Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), announced last week that they contracted COVID-19, making them the first members of Congress to come down with the coronavirus. We’ll continue to keep you posted with this Covid-19 pandemic moving forward. Stay safe.

