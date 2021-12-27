If you've checked out Selling Sunset on Netflix then you already know that Jason Oppenheim is a realtor extraordinaire, and it seems that he's hoping to lend his industry knowledge to the selling of one of his properties – a 5,000 square foot mansion located in the Hollywood Hills that's been listed at $7.9 million.

The residences shown on Oppenheim's hit reality series are nothing short of luxurious, and his home also matches that standard. The property has four bedrooms, 13-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding glass doors, and plenty of natural light in to let in that California sunshine.





If the interior doesn't sound intriguing enough, we should also mention the backyard, which features a fireplace, a pool with floating steps in its middle, a massage room, a sauna, a built-in BBQ, and a TV viewing area where you can stream Selling Sunset and all of your other favourites.

TMZ reports that the house boasts an impressive two master suites, and sits just about the Sunset Strip, looking down on the Oppenheim Group's office, which has been popularized since their initial launch on the streamer back in March of 2019.

Season four of the Netflix original saw Oppenheim upgrade to an incredible new home, so it makes sense to see his former abode make its way onto the market now. It's also worth noting that the home is available to be rented – if you don't want to pay the $8 million to own, you can lease it for a casual $65,000 month.

See photos of Jason Oppenheim's stunning Hollywood Hills mansion for sale here.

