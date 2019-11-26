The moments before her first live performance in over two years proved to be terribly anxiety-inducing for Selena Gomez, who reportedly suffered a panic attack while prepping to go on stage at The American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer opened the show with her two new songs, "Lose You To Love Me," and "Look At Her Now," which are widely believed to both about Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. A source told E! News on Monday that "Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself." Us Weekly posted a video of the performance, where Selena's BFF Taylor Swift and singer Halsey can be seen jamming out.

Despite these reports, Selena was nothing but thankful and happy in the caption of her Instagram post from Sunday night, which includes photos of the star walking the red carpet in a neon dress and matching heels. "Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter #sg2," the caption reads. The hashtag at the end alludes to her upcoming album, which, according to the singer, has been finished since June. Selena hasn't released a full body of work since 2015's Revival, so fans are sure to be thrilled when her latest project drops on January 10th.