Justin Bieber's begging couldn't help him secure the Billboard 200 chart No. 1 spot over Roddy Ricch, but it looks like Selena Gomez's public pleas worked. It was revealed on Tuesday (January 21) that Gomez has secured her third consecutive No. 1 album with her recently released Rare. The project marked the first record Selena had released in four years, and it was important to the singer to see what she called her most important album to date top the charts.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Of course, Roddy Ricch's debut Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial has been welcomed with open arms worldwide along with his single "The Box," causing artists like Beiber and Gomez to repeatedly plead with their fans to stream their music. The "Yummy" singer gave detailed instructions on how fans could increase his streaming numbers while Gomez shared a photo of herself after purchasing numerous copies for her own record. She also shared a video explaining why it was important to her that Rare reach the No. 1 spot, a move that Joe Budden recently criticized her for. Roddy tweeted out to his fans, as well, telling them to stream Beiber and Gomez's song and album, respectively.

Billboard noted that Rare came in at "112,000 equivalent album units earned" while PEMFBA lost it's No. 1 spot and "falls one rung with 110,000 equivalent album units earned" for the week. Gomez couldn't contain her excitement about the news on Instagram. "It’s officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album," she wrote. "It felt inauthentic. Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget. All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love 🦋🌈💫."