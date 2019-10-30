Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends for as long as we know and seemingly met when both acts dated a Jonas Brother years and years go. The drama that Taylor has been dealing with regarding Mr. Kanye West has been a very public matter and Kim Kardashian jumped in the ring when she released a recorded phone call that made the internet start a Cancel Taylor Swift trend that sent the singer into silence for some time.



"When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself," Taylor recently stated of the drama.

So when Selena Gomez posted an image to her Instagram story recently that showed love to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand, Taylor fans were quick to jump on Twitter and call the singer out for supporting Kim, who's publically shamed Taylor.

Selena clearly got word and endless notifications by Taylor fans questioning her loyalty, leading her to quickly delete the post and follow up with one that shows love to Taylor. "My ride or die," she captioned the post. "I would die for this one. Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better human being. I'm on your side for life."