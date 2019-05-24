People may have been wondering what Selena Gomez's personal life has been like, especially since her ex Justin Bieber got married to Hailey Baldwin. Now, we have an answer since the 26-year-old has (jokingly) announced her marriage to 68-year-old Bill Murray. Selena attended the Cannes Film Festival for the first time with Bill and the cast for their film The Dead Don't Die.



Tony Barson/FilmMagic/Getty

While on the red carpet, Selena and Bill shared some cute moments that were captured by the numerous cameras which she also shared to Instagram. "My first time in Cannes! I’m so honored to have been a part of this movie with Jim and the whole cast. By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married," she wrote.

As for the image (as seen above) where Bill is whispering in Selena's ear, he admitted to Vanity Fair that he doesn't remember exactly what he said, but detailed his admiration for the actress.

“I was trying to keep her at ease. I really like her. I mean, you still can’t tell me who the hell ‘Selena Gomez’ is—but Gomez, I really like," he said. "She’s unusually bright. She’s kind and she’s natural. I’m always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like.”