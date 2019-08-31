Selena Gomez's last album was 2015’s Revival and while she's collaborated with some strong acts since - such as Cardi B, Julia Michaels and Benny Blanco - fans are really looking forward to some solo work from the singer. The "Wolves" singer shared updates on the latter via her Instagram story when she posted an image that sees her in the studio working away.

After receiving a flood of comments from fans clearly over the moon about the announcement, the 27-year-old responded with: "Just so you know, I see your comments and I'm working on it."



Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

We think it's safe to say that the studio visit may be for some last-minute updates to Selena's upcoming release since she stated back in June that her album was complete.

“I’m actually done. I have to do a few finishing things with it, but I’m just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album," she previously stated. "It’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally, that, how was I gonna capture that, and how was I going to actually feel good about what I was saying? So I just kept going and I’m relieved now.”