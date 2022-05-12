Pop culture fans are determined to create a war between Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend and wife. Between 2010 to 2017, Bieber and fellow pop star Selena Gomez were in an on-again-off-again relationship, and after that romance came to a definite end, Bieber and then-Hailey Baldwin got engaged in 2018. Although all parties seemed to be happy where they are, fans will not let Selena or Hailey have any peace, and often, the ladies are pitted against one another.

Simple social media moments have made for viral, controversial internet fiascos and such was the case after Hailey and Selena shared similar videos. After Hailey promoted her new skincare line Rhode, Selena uploaded a clip showing her skincare routine. Soon, the singer's timelines across all platforms were flooded with hate.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Messages varied from teasing to downright cruel, and it became so intense that Gomez shut off her comments for a time. It seemed that she was completely unaware of what had occurred because she returned with an apology in hopes of dulling the noise.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” Gomez wrote. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.” Recently, in a TikTok video, Hailey told trolls to ease up with their harsh comments and to "be miserable somewhere else."

