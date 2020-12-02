Selena Gomez has reportedly gone on a few "casual dates" with Miami Heat star, Jimmy Butler, but she insists that she is still very much single. After being spotted together at the Lucien, a restaurant in New York City's East Village, a source confirmed to E! that the pair are currently seeing each other, but haven't put a label on their status as of yet.

The source clarified that while the two have been getting to know each other, they are not exclusive, and Gomez plans on "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy."

"They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City," the source continued. "Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time. It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet. She is currently single but has recently been more open to dating." The insider also mentioned that since her split from The Weeknd, "her friends want to set her up all the time but she has loved being single."

Gomez has been staying in New York for the last few weeks, filming her upcoming Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building with Martin Short and Steve Martin, and plans on staying there until filming wraps up — leaving plenty of time for more dates with the NBA star.

[via]