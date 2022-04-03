Estelle Harris, the actress known for playing the mother of George Costanza on Seinfeld, has passed away at the age of 93. According to her agent, Michael Eisendstadt, she departed on Saturday.

Her son, Glen Harris, gave a statement which was delivered by her agent. It read, “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Not only has her passing taken a toll on her birth son, her television son is having trouble processing it as well.

Jason Alexander, who played Estelle’s child on the hit sitcom, took to Twitter to express his remorse. He tweeted, “One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris.”

Aside from Seinfeld, Harris is famous for playing in numerous roles with her unique, high-pitched voice. She has been featured in shows like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Looney Tunes Show, as well as movies such as Toy Story and Tarzan II.

While there has been no cause of death released yet, social media users continue to mourn the loss of an iconic actress and remember her contributions to the entertainment industry.