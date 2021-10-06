Seddy Hendrinx Shares New Single "Poison"

Seddy Hendrinx has been seemingly been popping up everywhere this year. While he hasn't delivered a project since 2020's Sayless, the slew of collaborations and singles he's dropped has given a promising glimpse of what he has in store. He made quite the impression on 2020's RARE Family project with four credits, and then linked up with artists like Lil Poppa, Goonew, and Loveboat Luciano.

This week, the rapper brought some smooth vibes for his latest offering, "Poison." Bringing the soft pianos and auto-tuned melodies to the fold, Seddy reflects on his own personal issues while trying to elevate himself in both hip-hop and his personal life.

Check out the latest from Seddy Hendrinx below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the song.

Quotable Lyrics

Get deeper with my lyrics

Your soul, I just captivate it

Everyday just trying to learn some patience

and some things that I don't know

Toxic traits about me

Know I gotta let 'em go