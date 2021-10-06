mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Seddy Hendrinx Shares New Single "Poison"

Aron A.
October 06, 2021 15:55
Seddy Hendrinx shares a new single.


Seddy Hendrinx has been seemingly been popping up everywhere this year. While he hasn't delivered a project since 2020's Sayless, the slew of collaborations and singles he's dropped has given a promising glimpse of what he has in store. He made quite the impression on 2020's RARE Family project with four credits, and then linked up with artists like Lil Poppa, Goonew, and Loveboat Luciano.

This week, the rapper brought some smooth vibes for his latest offering, "Poison." Bringing the soft pianos and auto-tuned melodies to the fold, Seddy reflects on his own personal issues while trying to elevate himself in both hip-hop and his personal life. 

Check out the latest from Seddy Hendrinx below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the song.

Quotable Lyrics
Get deeper with my lyrics
Your soul, I just captivate it
Everyday just trying to learn some patience
and some things that I don't know
Toxic traits about me
Know I gotta let 'em go 

