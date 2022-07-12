Seddy Hendrinx Calls On Fivio Foreign For "Groovy"

Ever since Tyler, The Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost, it feels like Gangsta Grillz mixtapes have grown in popularity. Jim Jones and J. Cole have connected with DJ Drama since then while Badda TD recently unveiled his own Gangsta Grillz project.

After bubbling up over the past year, Seddy Hendrinx is preparing for his own Gangsta Grillz tape. The rapper announced his new project Well Sed: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape would be arriving on Tuesday night in an Instagram post. Ahead of its release, Seddy Hendrinx came through with a taste of what's to come with his new single, "Groovy" ft. Fivio Foreign. Seddy's R&B-infused sound and Fivio's drill-centric style find a common ground for a bonafide bedroom anthem.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Different moves, I ain't have to use it

When she say my name, she got an accent to it

Show me videos of you and your ex, I'm just laughin' to it

I give her long strokes

She make it disappear, she got a long throat