The security guard who was seen administering first aid to PnB Rock after he was shot at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles recalled the moment he noticed the rapper dying to a reporter for Rolling Stone. He had tried to get Rock to maintain control of his breathing to no avail.

“I did what anybody, I hope, would do for me,” he said. “I was telling him, ‘Be calm, be calm, get control of your breathing. Don’t trip on what you thought you seen, get control of your breathing.’ And then his breathing declined. It went all the way down. I think he was gone. He was just gone."

“I was probably the last person he saw," he added.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

To render the first aid, the security guard was walked through the process by a 911 operator via PnB Rock's girlfriend's phone.

“She was screaming and didn’t know what to do," he said. “The robbery happened fast. They took some items. He had multiple chains on.”

As for the suspects, the security guard says he didn't get a good look at them: “It was a blur. I had my glasses off. God put me in a position to not see shit.”

While no arrests have been made, detectives from the LAPD are working on narrowing down a suspect and have reportedly alerted local pawn shops to keep watch for any of PnB Rock's stolen jewelry.

PnB Rock was just 30 years old at the time of the shooting.