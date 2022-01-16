The Secrets of Playboy are finally coming to light. As TMZ reports, A&E's new docuseries – which is set to premiere next Monday, January 24th – will provide viewers with more context as to what was really happening behind the scenes of Hugh Hefner's famous mansion.

It's been said that the Playboy house was the place to be on Thursday nights when it was in its heyday. The late magazine publisher would host a huge bash, complete with "two pimps bringing in carloads of prostitutes from Sunset Boulevard," according to his former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, as well as other mansion employees.

Dan Tuffs/Getty Images

Hefner reportedly dubbed this weekly occurrence "pig night," although the prostitutes weren't allowed to know that. Theodore shared that she would "look the other way while [her man] did all sorts of crazy stuff," but this particular ritual really caught her attention.

The upcoming series explains the evening as a dinner party that also "served as a jumping-off point for sex parties." Hef would sit at the head of the table, pipe in hand, as the women from Sunset Blvd drank and ate with some of the biggest movie and TV stars.

"They say the girls would get ratings and quick medical checks before slipping out of the room for sex rendezvous with the celebs," TMZ claims.





Elsewhere in Playboy news, Hefner's widow – 35-year-old Crystal Hefner – made headlines after sharing a vulnerable post on her Instagram page, revealing that she found herself losing thousands of followers after embracing an "empowering" life of modesty – read more about that here.

Check out the trailer for A&E's Secrets of Playboy below.

[Via]