Hugh Hefner's secrets continue to pour out. Later today (January 24th), the first episode of A&E's Secrets of Playboy docuseries is set to premiere, and according to a new report from TMZ, it contains some potentially incriminating information about the late magazine publisher.

Hef's former girlfriend Sondra Theodore is featured on the show, and she doesn't hold back when finally opening up about what she witnessed while living in the Playboy Mansion for so many years.

Ted West/Stringer/Getty Images

A clip obtained by the outlet includes an admission from the former Playmate – "Hefner would [record] just about everybody, including her [during sex]," whether he had their permission or not. When she saw herself on two screens in the bedroom, Theodore admits that she was "shocked."

She also claims that "when they invited other women into the bedroom, some would be weirded out by the camera." To help ease their nerves, the head honcho of Playboy would "pretend to stop recording... but he never actually pressed the stop button."

Hefner's former butler has backed up these allegations, adding that he "recorded celebs and athletes having sex with other women in his bedroom, and with these sexual tapes came power."

Earlier this month, as hype began generating for the forthcoming docuseries, it was also reported that the Illinois-born editor-in-chief was known to host weekly "pig nights," which would involve "two pimps bringing in carloads of prostitutes from Sunset Boulevard" so they could wine, dine, and sixty-nine with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry – read more about that here.

Check out a clip from Secrets of Playboy above and let us know if you'll be tuning into this evening's premiere below.

