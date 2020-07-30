Union and Jordan Brand have been teasing a new collaboration for quite some time now, and most recently, we have gotten a few sneak peeks at one of their upcoming Air Jordan 4 colorways. For the most part, this model has proven to be quite polarizing as many aren't sure what to make of the colorway. Meanwhile, fans have been waiting on the reveal of the second offering which is being labeled as "Guava Ice/Light Bone-Brigade Blue-Light Fusion Red."

Thankfully, the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz came through today as they dropped images of this exact colorway. In terms of concept and materials, this offering is very similar to the original. However, the big difference here is the upper which has a light pink hue. From there, we get red details on the back heel all while the back heel is blue with red Nike Air branding. Many are saying this colorway is the first, but still, some don't know exactly how to feel about the layout of the materials.

Based on recent reports, you can expect these to drop on August 15th for $250 USD. This is all subject to change so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.