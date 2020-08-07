Ronnie Fieg's Kith has become a cultural phenomenon when it comes to fashion and streetwear. The store has come through with multiple different collaborations over the years, all of which seem to get a big warm reception from the fans. Perhaps the brand's most high-profile collab came earlier this year with the Kith x Nike Air Force 1 Low. This shoe has a white leather upper and red highlights, while subtle Kith branding was found throughout. Following the success of this shoe, it seems like Kith and Nike are back for more as a brand new colorway was shown off by the Instagram sneaker insider, @solebyjc.

As you can see from the post below, this particular sneaker has a much different vibe than the first one. While the upper is still constructed with white leather, you can see that the Nike swoosh is a gradient orange, while the outsole is an icy shade of blue. Meanwhile, there is NYC branding on the back heel, as well as a Kith insignia on the tongue.

For now, these are expected to drop sometime in the Fall, however, nothing has been confirmed. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.