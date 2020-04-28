Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sebastian Telfair and his family right now as it has been reported that both his mother and brother have died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

The New York-based hooper has had to say goodbye to two of his loved ones after they lost their battles with the coronavirus. Erica Telfair, the star's mother, died on Monday morning (April 27) after contracting the virus. Her official cause of death has not been determined. She was 64.

Sebastian Telfair's older brother, Dan Turner also passed away from COVID-19 complications several weeks ago.

Sebastian and his younger brother Ethan Telfair have confirmed the news on social media.

"Miss my big brother already," wrote the former NBA star on Instagram about his brother several weeks ago. "Let me see them x-rays, I ain't no expert, we just hurt," he wrote following his mother's death, quoting Kanye West lyrics.

It was revealed this week that over one million people in the United States have contracted the deadly coronavirus, placing the country far ahead of any other nation as far as confirmed cases go. A second wave is expected to hit soon, but non-essential businesses are still set to re-open soon.

Rest in peace to Erica Telfair and Dan Turner.