Sebastian Mikael Continues His Creative Output With "Time" Video

Watch Sebastian Mikael's "Time."

April marked the arrival of Sebastian Mikael's I C U U C ME, Pt. II project, a soulful exploration that picks up where his December output left off.

In the spirit of continuity, the singer has returned to share his "Time" music video, a clip that follows up on the music video for his previously-released "Acid Pt. II" track. Both tracks are plucked from his latest project and together, present an overarching visual representation of the soul and nostalgic essence of Mikael's catalog.

"'Time' is an R&B gem. It’s different from the rest of the EP," Mikael says of the track and new clip. "I went for a 90s R&B baby-making anthem. The video is a celebration of black love. I wanted it to look like a flashback or a dream."

Catch the Nathan R. Smith-directed joint up top.