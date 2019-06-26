It appears the always-funny Sebastian Maniscalco is set to host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards going down Monday, August 26th from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The news was announced during last night’s airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We’re thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year’s VMA host," said Bruce Gillmer, MTV VMAs executive producer said. ”Sebastian is on FIRE right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Maniscalco was named the Billboard "Comedian of the Year" in 2018 and has appeared in numerous films, including the Oscar-winning movie Green Book. He will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film The Irishman with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Check out the tweets & promo clips (below) and be sure to set your DVR's now for August 26th.