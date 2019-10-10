As we just posted, Kevin Hart is reported to be back to work following the near-fatal car crash that took place last month. The actor and comedian was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that spun off the road leading the 40-year-old to have to undergo emergency back surgery and some physical rehabilitation. TMZ now details how the California Highway Patrol has completed its report on the crash and has stated that it was due to a sudden acceleration that forced the driver, Jared Black, to lose control of the wheel.

None of the three passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and the car had no mechanical injuries, meaning the crash was 100% due to the driver's error.



Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

While it's clear that the blame has been put on Jared, Kevin's lawyer has made it very clear that Kevin harbors no bad feelings to his friend. "I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery," he stated, previously adding how Kevin "really cherishes the fact that he's alive, and wants to make the most of it in every respect. The crash had a huge impact on him."