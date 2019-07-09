SEANTHOMMONEY Slides Through Atlanta's Underground In A "Ford Focus" (Exclusive)

PREMIERE: SEANTHOMMONEY signs to Awful Records and drops "Ford Focus."

Atlanta is bursting at the seams with talented musicians that are trying to shape the way we look at hip-hop music. Right now, it can be difficult to fully dive into every artist that's coming out but SEANTHOMMONEY leaves us with little choice. The rapper moved to Atlanta by way of Prince George County, Maryland. He went to school in Baltimore but dropped out after one semester to pursue his dreams and things are starting to work out for him on the underground. Earning the attention of Awful Records through his BEEN RUINED movement, the latest artist to sign with the label is premiering his new video with us today, which you can watch above.

"Ford Focus" mashes together a bunch of different sounds. The experimental work makes it clear why a collective like Awful Records would sign SEANTHOMMONEY and it's looking like he can achieve big things with them in the future. Speaking about their new artist, Awful Records said, "We feel that SEANTHOMMONEY will lead the wave for the new underground scene of Atlanta and is so thrilled to be working with him."

"Ford Focus" was directed by @DEADPICASSO and produced by @zitibeats. What do you think of this one?