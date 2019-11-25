Sean Wotherspoon has another corduroy sneaker collaboration in the works, coming on the heels of his wildly popular Nike Air Max 1/97 joint from 2018. This time around, Wotherspoon has teamed up with Asics as part of a three-way collab with Atmos featuring the Asics Gel-Lyte III.

Similar to the Nike Air Max 1/97, the Wotherspoon x Atmos x Asics Gel-Lyte III is wrapped in a colorful corduroy, highlighted by shades of teal, purple, yellow, red, blue, orange and brown. Additional details include a wear-away material on the heel tab that reveals both Atmos and Wotherspoon logos beneath the Asics emblem.

Release details for the Wotherspoon x Atmos x Asics Gel-Lyte III have not yet been announced and the man himself notes that the newly unveiled photos are just "early samples" which leads us to believe the drop won't come until sometime next year.