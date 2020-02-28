Sean Wotherspoon took to his Instagram account to reveal that he has upcoming plant-based sneaker collaboration in the works with adidas. If you’re an avid follower of the Round Two streetwear store owner, you’re probably well aware of his vegan/plant-based lifestyle he proudly promotes when given the opportunity. Now, the 29-year-old sneakerhead turned designer is adding yet another highly-coveted apparel company to his long list of footwear collaborators in the trefoil gang.

The upcoming Sean Wotherspoon x adidas silhouette will be appropriately titled the SUPEREARTH and will be constructed out of 100% recycled materials including paper laces, cork insoles, composite padding, and more. At first glance, the sneaker appears to take on a white and arctic blue base complete with multicolor floral embroidery and SUPEREARTH logo detailing located at the tongue and on the insole of the kicks.

Earlier this week (Feb. 25), Wotherspoon took to his Instagram account to give the sneaker community his very first sneak peek of the kicks, captioning the photo:

"Here’s the first sneak peek! 100% recycled paper laces, cork insole with recycled composite padding, you get a small look at the rubber sole made from 10% recycled waste rubber, sock liner is made from recycled ortholite material, I could go on and on! Not to mention the entire sneaker is 100% Vegan friendly ♻️ 🌱 SUPEREARTH by SW for @adidasoriginals."

With Sean Wotherspoon working the release of his upcoming Atmos x ASICS collab, maintaining a lucrative relationship with Nike, and now working closely with the Three Stripes, he’s quickly become one of the most influencing personalities in the sneaker realm.

Check out the initial sneak peek of the Sean Wotherspoon x adidas SUPEREARTH sneakers in the photo provided below.