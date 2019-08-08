Sean Price Had A Humorous Take On Domestic Living On "Heartburn"

It's been four years since the tragic passing of Sean Price but his music lives on forever. To commemorate the rapper's career, we've brought back a classic record off of his 2005 debut album for this week's TBT.

"Heartburn" served as one of the singles off of Sean Price's debut album, Monkey Barz. Sean Price gave his humorous take on domestic living. Although regarded as a great MC, his approach to rapping was like comedy in a way -- he'd find the humor in some of the strangest places. 9th Wonder delivers the soulful production on the track that samples "Our Love Has Got To Come Together" by The Independents. 9th Wonder gives a nostalgic, warm feeling on the production but Sean Prices uses it to juxtapose domestic living and the streets. "I love selling nicks at night/ Go home to my son, roll a spliff and watch Nick at night/ I love it when my bitch cook/ Come home to a hot meal/ It's not real, the bitch can't cook," he opens up on the first verse.

Sean Price was a unique force in hip-hop that will never be able to be replicated or duplicated. Rest In Power Sean P!

Quotable Lyrics

I love my moms & her drug habit

I love a double-jointed bitch up in my Craftmatic

I love snatching n****s' jewels up on the mass transit

I love busting in ya' mouth, I know you can't stand it

