Sean Price & Lil Fame's Collab Project "Price Of Fame" Is Here

Although it's been four years since the untimely passing of Sean Price, his friends, fans and peers have made a concerted effort to keep his music alive. Lil Fame announced that his posthumous joint project with Sean P would finally see the light of day this year after years of speculation.

Today, Price Of Fame arrives in its entirety. With eleven songs in total, the project consists of unreleased verses from Sean Price with the production and arrangement being handled by Lil Fame. In terms of production, the two enlist M.O.P., Conway, Tek, General Steele and more for assistance.

Peep the project below.

Price Of Fame Tracklist

1. ‘A Few Words From Mrs. Price’

2. ‘Big Gun Vs Lil Gun’ f/ M.O.P.

3. ‘Center Stage’

4. ‘Boston George’ f/ Tek

5. ‘Sit Your Ass Down’ (Skit)

6. ‘Pigs’ f/ General Steele

7. ‘They Ain’t Fucking With Us’ f/ Rockness Monsta

8. ‘Remember The Time’ f/ Illa Ghee

9. ‘Wait For It’ f/ Lil Fame

10. ‘Peter Pop Off’ f/ Rim, Teflon & I-Fresh

11. ‘Enemy Of The State’ f/ Conway The Machine