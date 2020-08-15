New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has responded to Drake's route-running ability, which was put on display during his new video for "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images

Famouslos32 tweeted out a clip of the route with the caption, "Worst route ever 👀😩😭 I was suppose to be in this video I had to go to work & 💩😭 @Drake."

"Let's stick w God's Plan," Payton replied on Twitter.

A fan then asked, "On a scale from 1-10 coach, how would you rate Drakes route?"

"Hmmmmm 4. I'm not seeing receiver. Maybe Strong Safety," Payton said.

Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" video, which was released Thursday, features a number of professional athletes. Marshawn Lynch, Kevin Durant, and Odell Beckham Jr. are featured in the video. Drake even catches a pass from Beckham Jr, which is what prompted many on Twitter to critique his route-running ability. Drake ends up being tackled by Marshawn Lynch afterward.

The video also has a pair of rare Mercedes-Maybach concept cars. The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet is an electric car, which was unveiled by Mercedes-Benz during Monterey Car Week in August 2017. Check out more about the vehicle here.

Check out the music video for "Laugh Now Cry Later" below.

[Via]