Sean Paul Returns On A Big Tune About Love With "Calling On Me"

He made worldwide smash hits by mixing dancehall with pop music that topped the charts in the early 2000s, and now Sean Paul is back to strike reggae gold once again with a new single titled "Calling On Me."

Featuring Swedish pop star Tove Lo, Sean Paul's return to music is more Top 40-inspired dance music compared to the J'Ouvert bangers that we know him for, including "Gimme the Light," "Get Busy," "Temperature," "We Be Burnin" and "Like Glue" to name a few. In terms of love songs though, "Calling On Me" is a relatable tune for those either trying to keep a bond from breaking or the ones doing their best to get someone to understand why love is the most powerful connection of all. No protest there, but let's hope the next one gets back to the basement bashment vibes that "Seah-uh Paul" used to give us back in the day. Basically, bring back the blaze!

Listen to "Calling on Me," the new song by Sean Paul featuring Tove Lo below:

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't need GPS

Fi go show me mi friend

Same family

From beginning to the end

Same strategy

Each one teach one again

Same energy

Love don't pretend