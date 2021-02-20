Sean Paul Calls On Intence For Dancehall Single "Real Steel"

This year, Sean Paul is expected to release two new albums and he's worked with several artists for both. Live & Living is the first that he's been slowly rolling out over the past few months in anticipation of it's March release, and in our recent interview with the Dancehall icon, he told us he called on many established and rising artists in the genre for the record. On Friday (February 19), Sean Paul returned with his single "Real Steel," a track that features the talents up-and-coming Reggae artist, Intence.

During our conversation with Paul, he shared that Live & Living would keep to the same lively, dance-centered sounds that his fans have grown to love, but he said that he would be speaking about "more conscious material" while disputing claims that Dancell is dead. "Pop people have used it, the Biebers and the Drakes and the Rihannas. And you know what? I salute all of that, even Ed Sheeran," said Paul.

"In fact, the backbeats for a lot of you guys’ songs lately have been very Dancehall-oriented. That being said, I'm very proud of the genre and I just kinda wanted this one to show the new sound in Dancehall, some of the new artists, and also some of the greats in producing...and also just being an artist on the album."

Stream Sean Paul's "Real Steel" featuring Intence and make sure to check out our full interview with the Jamaican artist: "Sean Paul Speaks On Beyoncé-Jay-Z Rumors, Dancehall's Clash Culture, & New Album."

Quotable Lyrics

Bringâmoreâgirls come throughâfi the kingâand the crew

Cause we puffing on trees and we sipping on brew

Gal dem wet up like a morning dew

Slip them outta the clothes and dash weh the shoe