Sean O'Malley is becoming a massive star in the UFC thanks to his unique style and exciting fights. O'Malley hopes to become a champion someday and fans are expecting him to do big things over the next few years. With that being said, O'Malley stands to make a lot of money throughout his career, however, he is well-aware of the limitations set forth by Dana White and the UFC.

For instance, O'Malley recently sat down with Adam 22 on No Jumper for a conversation about his career and the current state of the fight game. O'Malley is good friends with Jake Paul, who is currently making a lot of money in the boxing world. As a result, Adam asked O'Malley if he would ever consider fighting Jake or another influencer if the money was right. While O'Malley is open to the idea, he is primarily focused on his work with the UFC.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

"I plan on staying with the UFC, they've been nothing but good for me," O'Malley said. "If there is $10-$20 million bags out there being offered, you know we'll see. The UFC don't pay you like that, they just don't. Eventually if I get to a Conor level and I can make that money, but I have to become champion, defend the belt, probably move up. [...] I'm making good money from the UFC because they give me that platform. But if you want to make millions, it's in boxing."

Needless to say, O'Malley is happy right where he is right now. Of course, this could very well change, especially with just how fickle the fight game tends to be.