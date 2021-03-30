mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sean Leon Shares New Project "God's Algorithm (beta)"

March 30, 2021
God's Algorithm (beta)
Sean Leon

Sean Leon shares his new four-song project, "God's Algorithm (beta)."


It's been a few years since Toronto's Sean Leon shared a new project. It was in 2018 that he made a declaration on Sean Leon (The Death Of; a project that marked the end of an era. He's continued to unleash new singles since that album dropped such as "SORRY!" and "Splash!" ft. Adrian Dey, Devontée, G Milla, Teddy Fantum, and Ty Senoj. 

It seems that on Monday, Sean Leon introduced a brand new era with the release of God's Algorithm (beta). The Toronto artist's latest body of work is only four-songs in total but it is part of "an immersive experience and platform."

"We are developing a world around 'Maui' that you can touch, hear and see — an ongoing series of commentaries on our connection to art in a digital world — where big tech can play God and Algorithms can decide our fate," he wrote on IG yesterday shortly before releasing his EP. 

