As 31-year-old singer Sean Kingstonplots his return to the top of the music industry, it seems he's still able to profit off of his late 2000's classics. Kingston channeled his 2007 smash hit "Beautiful Girls" this week at a hilarious police stop posted to Instagram. After the cops pulled him and his entourage over, and recognized the singer, playboy Kingston broke into song for the pair of police officers- securing himself an out from the ticket.

"[They] pulled me over, but I’m gonna sing a little ‘Beautiful Girl’ song for his partner," Kingston said before putting on a show for the cops that he was filming. The cops immediately started laughing and smiling-- probably shocked that it was actually the singer. Kingston truly holds his fans dear in his heart, telling the officers: "I love you guys" before they walk away and wish his crew a nice day. Kingston clarified the encounter later on, posting a story about how he avoided a ticket with the impromptu performance.

Fans and commentators filled the comment section of The Shade Room's repost of the story, showing support and criticizing the performance. One user wrote: "It’s Giving American Idol Tryouts Wit Simon Cowell Vibes," while another wrote "so you tellin me all i gota do is sing ? bet." Others were quick to point out a change in the singer's voice: "it’s not giving what it gave years ago" and "Give him the ticket bc that was horrible."

Check out the clip below.