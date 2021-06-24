Sean Kingston says he once slept with another woman while his girlfriend was in the same house. The iconic singer detailed the story during a recent episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service.

“I ain’t gon’ lie, I did some shit where she was upstairs and I was fucking another girl downstairs,” he said.

Kingston explained that his girlfriend “made me so mad to [that] point—and that’s the only time I ever cheated in a relationship, ’cause I don’t cheat. But she made it so bad—she hacked my iCloud, she hacked my fucking Instagram, she hacked all type of shit, bro. Like, imagine.”



Yee expressed zero sympathies for Kingston, despite his explanation.

“Sean, son, we do not have no sympathy for you! You just said you fucked a girl in the house that y’all shared. You know how crazy that is?” Yee told the singer.

Kington attempted once more to explain himself: “Like she was upstairs, thought I was downstairs with the guys recording, she didn’t know nothing was going down. I mean, I was just down there vibing!”

After some more back and forth, Yee called Kingston's actions "grimy."

Check out the interview below.

